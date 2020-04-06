ION Trading 23.7% Higher This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ION has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $286,815.20 and $375.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005662 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,535,591 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,591 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

