IOST (IOST) Market Cap Achieves $41.19 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, IOST has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and $28.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.04732333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00065988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037482 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010559 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003355 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, BigONE, OTCBTC, ABCC, Cobinhood, Koinex, Kyber Network, BitMax, Coineal, Binance, Bitkub, Bithumb, DDEX, CoinZest, BitMart, IDEX, DigiFinex, WazirX, Hotbit, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, Bitrue, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Zebpay, Livecoin, Huobi, CoinBene, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.