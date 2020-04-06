IoT Chain (ITC) Price Tops $0.0972 on Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox and Huobi. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $6.60 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.02660084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00208086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034550 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Bithumb, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.