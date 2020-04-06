IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Ovis, Huobi and CoinFalcon. In the last week, IOTA has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $447.70 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, Ovis, Binance, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Exrates, OKEx, FCoin, Huobi, Coinone and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

