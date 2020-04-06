IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $467.20 million and $14.99 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinone, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, IOTA has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.02585738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00204160 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053940 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Huobi, Binance, FCoin, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Coinone, Cobinhood, OKEx, HitBTC, Ovis, Upbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

