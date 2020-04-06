IoTeX Market Cap Achieves $12.73 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00053954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.04706331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00066447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010971 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003341 BTC.

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Coineal, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

