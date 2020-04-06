Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

