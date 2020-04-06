IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,264,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $23,939,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $16,953,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

