IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $102.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.75. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

