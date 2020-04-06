IQ.cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,032.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $164,740.15 and approximately $1,032.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,162 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,162 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

