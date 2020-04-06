Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $102.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

