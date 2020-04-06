iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29,337.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $130,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,438 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 432,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 243,051 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after acquiring an additional 228,779 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.52. 55,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,497. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

