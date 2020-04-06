iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.65% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of AGZ opened at $120.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.72 and a one year high of $124.18.

