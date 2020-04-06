iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

