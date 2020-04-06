iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $8.95 on Monday, hitting $142.13. 189,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,661. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

