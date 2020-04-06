iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is RDA Financial Network’s 10th Largest Position

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.72. 341,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

