iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IJR stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 705,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,472. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

