iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Position Cut by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises about 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 395,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HEZU traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. 955,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,502. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

