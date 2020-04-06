iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

