iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,513 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.28% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. SWS Partners grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. 14,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,694. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.