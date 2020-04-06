iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is RDA Financial Network’s 9th Largest Position

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after purchasing an additional 338,353 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 67,945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.02. 172,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.