iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,834 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after acquiring an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,447,719. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

