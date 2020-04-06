iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,284 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $38,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

SCZ stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

