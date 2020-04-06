iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

IWM stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,468,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,848,500. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

