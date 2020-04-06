iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. 57,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

