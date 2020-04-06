Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITUB. UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

