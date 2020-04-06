Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

ITRI opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 in the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $8,468,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 23.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

