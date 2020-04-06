ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.56).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05).

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 4.24 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 58.66 ($0.77). The stock had a trading volume of 37,681,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

