Iungo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a market cap of $14,469.86 and $4.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

