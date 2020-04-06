Ivy Price Hits $0.0012 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 51% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Ivy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinBene. Over the last week, Ivy has traded 595.8% higher against the US dollar. Ivy has a market cap of $841,750.02 and approximately $22.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.04652739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037574 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010607 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (CRYPTO:IVY) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,463,243 tokens. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

