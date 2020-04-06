J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Stephens

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,510,000 after buying an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,796,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,205,000 after buying an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,445,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,427,000 after buying an additional 632,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2,611.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,604,000 after buying an additional 6,021,944 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

