J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.45.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.11. 387,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

