J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 252.10 ($3.32).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital upgraded J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

J Sainsbury stock traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 206.10 ($2.71). 16,126,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.50. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.28.

J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

