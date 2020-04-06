J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of J2 Global worth $53,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

JCOM opened at $68.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

