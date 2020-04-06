Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 13,848 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $229,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $4,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,075,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

