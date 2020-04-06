Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 51,767 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.