Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 170,790 Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 303.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,790 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.22% of Ardagh Group worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Ardagh Group SA has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

