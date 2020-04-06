Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 177,790 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of Navient worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Navient by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

