Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 114,255 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Capri by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capri by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Capri stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

