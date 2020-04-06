Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166,831 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,132,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 229,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of DVN opened at $8.38 on Monday. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

