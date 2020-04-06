Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $10.58 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 625,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

