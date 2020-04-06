Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Macy’s worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

