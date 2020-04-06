Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Plains GP worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

