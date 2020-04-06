Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $32.67 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

