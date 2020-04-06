Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,167 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 84,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Westrock by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $5,364,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 272,407 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

