Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,191 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.17% of Vermilion Energy worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 13,792.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 187,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 5,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $538.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.12%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

