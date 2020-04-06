Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,216 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 262,265 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 171,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

