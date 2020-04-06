Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 647.77 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $126,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,695. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

