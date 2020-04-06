Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,826 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,619,000 after buying an additional 49,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

