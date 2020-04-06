Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Kosmos Energy worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.0452 dividend. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.02%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.00%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

